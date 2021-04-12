Norges Bank Takes $87.04 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 427,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,044,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of WEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $219.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock worth $48,368,570 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.