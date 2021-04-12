Norges Bank Takes $88.96 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,592,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,964,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of Comerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Comerica stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

