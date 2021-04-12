Norges Bank Takes $89.36 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 569,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,355,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of Hubbell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $187.44 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

