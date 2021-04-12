Norges Bank Takes $91.66 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,275,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,657,000. Norges Bank owned 0.90% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Anaplan by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,472,462.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,318 shares of company stock worth $13,451,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.