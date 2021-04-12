Norges Bank Takes $92.18 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,405,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,182,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of Bunge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

