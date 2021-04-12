Norges Bank Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 672,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,633,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.67% of Guardant Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health stock opened at $157.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $181.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.16.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,424 shares of company stock valued at $170,654,414 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

