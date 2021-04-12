Norges Bank Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,402,207 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,025,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Kinross Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,600,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 358,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 101.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

