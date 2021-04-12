Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 39,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

