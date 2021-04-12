Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 39,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.82.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.