Northcoast Research Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

