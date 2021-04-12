Northern Trust Corp Acquires 7,036 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Berkeley Lights worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 171,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 429,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after buying an additional 80,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,819,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $47.24 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $4,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,003 shares of company stock worth $43,033,515.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

