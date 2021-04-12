Northern Trust Corp Buys 25,508 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.