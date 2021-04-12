Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Independent Bank worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 212.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

