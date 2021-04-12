Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Daily Journal worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

DJCO stock opened at $317.34 on Monday. Daily Journal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $416.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $437.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.