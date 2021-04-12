Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Dynavax Technologies worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 146,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 139,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

