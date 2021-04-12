Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Nordic American Tankers worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $484.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

