Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 689,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $5,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $48.93 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

AMTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

