Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.