Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Peoples Bancorp worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

