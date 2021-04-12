Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Ribbon Communications worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 432,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBBN opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

