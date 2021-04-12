Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.68 million, a PE ratio of 560.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $729,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,562 shares of company stock valued at $884,975 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

