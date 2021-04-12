Northern Trust Corp Has $5.58 Million Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of Forterra worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forterra by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

