Northern Trust Corp Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Universal Insurance worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Insurance by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $424.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

