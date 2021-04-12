Northern Trust Corp Has $5.63 Million Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Consolidated Communications worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $326.12 million during the quarter.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

