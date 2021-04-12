Northern Trust Corp Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Lands’ End worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lands’ End news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,145 shares of company stock worth $6,979,381. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.63 million, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

