Northern Trust Corp Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Aluminum Co. of China worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACH opened at $11.83 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

