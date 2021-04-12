Northern Trust Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,556 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of VBI Vaccines worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV opened at $2.82 on Monday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $716.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

