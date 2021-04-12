Northern Trust Corp Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Caesarstone worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Caesarstone by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.02 million, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.