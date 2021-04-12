Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $22,816,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $913.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LIND. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

