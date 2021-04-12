Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,680,199 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of SFL worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

