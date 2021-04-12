Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Alerus Financial worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.