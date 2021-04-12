Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,593 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Vaxcyte worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 79,796 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $2,057,938.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 366,953 shares of company stock worth $9,478,494 over the last three months.

PCVX opened at $20.22 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

