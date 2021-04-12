Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of AnaptysBio worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of ANAB opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

