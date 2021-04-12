Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,279 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $261,354 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

