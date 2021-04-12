Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,474 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Insteel Industries worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 65.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 37.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $617.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

