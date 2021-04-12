Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,985 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 477.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 105,899 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of UBA opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

