Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,104 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of IES worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IES by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IES by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IES by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IESC opened at $53.86 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435 in the last ninety days. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.