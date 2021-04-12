Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,946 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Comstock Resources worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 293,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.74.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.