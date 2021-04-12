Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,926 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 696.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 96,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $516.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.