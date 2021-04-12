Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,165 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Bank First worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank First by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank First by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

BFC stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.