Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,050 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,341 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

