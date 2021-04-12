Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,103 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.62% of RCI Hospitality worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti increased their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

RICK stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $631.44 million, a P/E ratio of -103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

