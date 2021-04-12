Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,354 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Anterix worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anterix during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Anterix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Anterix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,952. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,132. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.