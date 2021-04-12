Northern Trust Corp Sells 80,743 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,743 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of CVR Energy worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CVI stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

