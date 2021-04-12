Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,491 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Carriage Services worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $25,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Carriage Services stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

