Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,583 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of TFS Financial worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 1,128.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in TFS Financial by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

