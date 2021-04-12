Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Pulse Biosciences worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $21.81 on Monday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $568.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

