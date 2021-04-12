Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of The Manitowoc worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTW opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of -60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

