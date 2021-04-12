Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Scorpio Tankers worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

