Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 920,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

