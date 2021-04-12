Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 802,736 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Flushing Financial worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 160,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $669.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

